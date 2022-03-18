NY Attorney General: Fatal 2021 shooting by Auburn police ruled justified

The state Attorney General's office said the 2021 fatal shooting of a woman by an Auburn police officer was justified, but that the case highlights the importance of the Auburn Police Department equipping its officers with body worn cameras.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation on Friday released its report on Brandi Baida's death. Baida, 30, was shot by police after she fired several shots from the window of her second-story apartment at 12 Wheeler St. on the morning of Sept. 21.

On the day of the incident, calls regarding an active shooter brought members of APD to Wheeler Street where a neighbor told an arriving officer that gunshots were coming from 12 Wheeler St. Officers then saw and heard multiple shots fired in various directions from a second-floor window at that address, the AG's office said, endangering the lives of the responding officers, nearby residents, and pedestrians.

"After the shooter ignored numerous commands to stop shooting and drop the weapon, an officer fired, striking the shooter and causing her death," the AG's office said. "The shooter was later identified as Ms. Baida. Officers later recovered the rifle that Ms. Baida had used along with multiple rounds of additional ammunition."

The report on the shooting identifies APD Sgt. Tim Spingler as the officer who fired the fatal shot. Evidence investigators reviewed included cell phone footage of part of the incident taken by a neighbor, footage from a nearby Ring doorbell and emergency radio communications. There was also ballistics testing and analysis of all weapons involved, along with an autopsy. In addition to the 16-page report, investigators released a compilation video with time-stamped audio and video collected.

"Sgt. Spingler was well aware that the incident was unfolding on a residential street, where at least some residents were known to be inside their homes, with commercial businesses nearby," the report states. "Further, Sgt. Spingler said that most officers on scene were outfitted with soft-armored vests, incapable of repelling a large caliber bullet, and he was armed with one of the most effective duty weapons under the circumstances and had extensive training and experience with its use. Sgt. Spingler said that during the encounter, he recognized the imminent threat that the subject’s actions were posing not only to himself, but to the other officers on scene and to the public, which is why he fired his rifle when presented with the opportunity to stop that threat."

The AG's office said that following a "thorough and comprehensive investigation, including interviews, surveillance and cell phone videos, radio transmissions, and ballistics testing, OSI concluded the evidence does not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting of Ms. Baida by a member of the Auburn Police Department (APD) was a crime."

The AG's office said that under New York law, to convict a person of a crime when the defense of justification is raised, the burden is on the prosecution to disprove justification beyond a reasonable doubt. Justification includes using deadly physical force to defend oneself or others against another person’s use of deadly physical force.

"In this case," the office said, "Ms. Baida was actively shooting a deadly weapon from a second-floor window onto a residential street, endangering the lives of police officers and civilians, while ignoring commands to stop. In these circumstances, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove that APD officers were justified in using deadly physical force to end the threat."

In addition to its ruing regarding the circumstances of the incident and the response by police, the AG's office recommends that the APD accelerate its efforts to equip its officers with body-worn cameras.

At the time of this incident, the report says, APD did not equip its officers with BWCs, which are critical to transparency, accountability, and safety. While APD has taken steps to obtain BWCs for its officers, OSI recommends the department accelerate its efforts.

APD and city officials have been working to implement a body camera program since 2020, when it was identified as a priority. The city council in February voted to accept grant funding that will help with purchasing equipment.

Auburn Police Chief James Slayton said he just received the AG's report on Friday afternoon, so he needed to review it before commenting. He expects to issue a statement soon.

“Our office reviews every case thoroughly and transparently in the pursuit of justice,” Attorney General Letitia James said in a news release. “Based on an extensive review of the evidence and facts in this case, my office determined that the officer was justified in his use of force because he had a reasonable belief that it was necessary in order to protect himself, his colleagues, and the public from harm. Nonetheless, Ms. Baida’s death was a tragedy, and I offer my condolences to the Baida family.”

