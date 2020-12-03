NY officials: Beware of text message scams

Most people have had the experience of receiving scam phone calls, but consumer protection advocates say thieves are now also using text messaging to try to gain access to personal information and bank accounts.
The state Division of Consumer Protection said in a news release Thursday that people should be aware that scammers preying on consumers’ interest in pandemic relief programs are impersonating state and federal government agencies by enticing consumers to click on website links containing official-sounding text such as “pandemic stimulus relief,” “Treasury Department,” and “government payment.” Consumers may also receive a phone call claiming they are a victim of identity theft and then receive an alarming text message, further confirming the “problem.”
The Division of Consumer Protection said that after clicking the links from the text messages, consumers arrive at official-looking websites designed to impersonate federal agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service or state agencies, including the Department of Labor regarding unemployment payments or the Department of Health regarding contact tracing. These sites solicit bank information and other sensitive personal details such as social security numbers, driver’s license numbers and bank account logins/passwords to enable the consumers to “accept payment.”
Samples of these text messages include:
• Treasury fund payment: “You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 Treasury Fund. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account.”
• COVID relief grant: "The IRS has deemed you eligible for the current COVID relief grant sponsored by the Treasury Clearinghouse, you stand a chance of getting a minimum of $100000 for being a regular tax payer, agent Davies Gran has been assigned. Click the link below"
• Unemployment claim: “You have pending claim of $1,200 from covid-19 TREAS 310 tax ref. Further action is required to disburse funds. Click here to confirm payment method:"
Additional information:
• Text messages from the New York State Department of Labor will only come from the number 468-311 OR via DocuSign. A DOL representative will never reach out directly through a text message.
• The state Department of Health may contact you as “NYS Contact Tracing” (518-387-9993).
• Federal agencies do not request personal or financial information through text message or email and will not ask for credit card numbers over a phone call they initiate.
People encountering a marketplace scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Division of Consumer Protection at dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection.
