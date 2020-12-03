NY officials: Beware of text message scams

Most people have had the experience of receiving scam phone calls, but consumer protection advocates say thieves are now also using text messaging to try to gain access to personal information and bank accounts.

The state Division of Consumer Protection said in a news release Thursday that people should be aware that scammers preying on consumers’ interest in pandemic relief programs are impersonating state and federal government agencies by enticing consumers to click on website links containing official-sounding text such as “pandemic stimulus relief,” “Treasury Department,” and “government payment.” Consumers may also receive a phone call claiming they are a victim of identity theft and then receive an alarming text message, further confirming the “problem.”

The Division of Consumer Protection said that after clicking the links from the text messages, consumers arrive at official-looking websites designed to impersonate federal agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service or state agencies, including the Department of Labor regarding unemployment payments or the Department of Health regarding contact tracing. These sites solicit bank information and other sensitive personal details such as social security numbers, driver’s license numbers and bank account logins/passwords to enable the consumers to “accept payment.”