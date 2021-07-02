NY state judge apologizes for racist costume in 1988, ends administrative role

"We do not comment directly on personnel matters, however, when the Chief Judge and Chief Administrative Judge were made aware of the photo, immediate action was taken," Chalfen wrote in an email.

Doran was told by DiFiore and Marks that he needed to step down from his administrative role, Chalfen said.

State Supreme Court Justice William Taylor will serve as acting administrative judge in the district, Marks announced. A search for a permanent replacement will begin soon.

The Seventh Judicial District covers Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties. Doran was first appointed to the administrative position in 2011. That made him the chief supervisory judge for all courts in the eight-county region.

Doran selected which judges oversaw treatment courts and judges who must be brought in for cases involving potential conflicts of interest, like the pending campaign finance fraud case involving Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

Doran, who also reached the title of deputy chief administrative judge for New York state, was most recently tasked with managing the shutdown and reopening of trial courts during the coronavirus pandemic.