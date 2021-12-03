 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PUBLIC SAFETY

NY state police make 180 impaired driving arrests over Thanksgiving break

  • Updated

More than 180 people were arrested by New York State Police for impaired driving during a traffic enforcement initiative over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

A total of 183 people face driving while intoxicated charges, a troopers said in a news release. Troopers issued 12,975 tickets across the state. A total of 1,041 crashes were also investigated, including one fatal incident.

The enforcement campaign ran from Nov. 24-28 and was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols were used.

Distracted drivers using handheld electronic devices also were ticketed, the release said. Tickets given out included 440 for distracted driving, 1,526 for seatbelt violations and 4,609 for speeding.

For the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement campaign, 155 people were arrested for DWI charges, and 13,887 tickets were issued overall.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Genomic surveillance tracks COVID-19 variants in US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News