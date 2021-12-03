NY state police make 180 impaired driving arrests over Thanksgiving break

More than 180 people were arrested by New York State Police for impaired driving during a traffic enforcement initiative over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

A total of 183 people face driving while intoxicated charges, a troopers said in a news release. Troopers issued 12,975 tickets across the state. A total of 1,041 crashes were also investigated, including one fatal incident.

The enforcement campaign ran from Nov. 24-28 and was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols were used.

Distracted drivers using handheld electronic devices also were ticketed, the release said. Tickets given out included 440 for distracted driving, 1,526 for seatbelt violations and 4,609 for speeding.

For the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement campaign, 155 people were arrested for DWI charges, and 13,887 tickets were issued overall.

