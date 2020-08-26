NYSCOPBA: Rochester woman attacks officers at prison in Cayuga County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Rochester woman was arrested by state police after she attacked corrections officers when they questioned her about bringing drugs into Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia.

An officer and his K9 partner were doing routine inspections of the front lobby area on Saturday, Aug. 22, according to a news release from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union representing corrections officers in state prisons.

The K-9 "alerted to property that belonged to the woman," the release said, so officers took her to a private room for questioning. She allegedly made racial slur to the officers and was verbally abusive. The woman, not identified in the NYSCOPBA release, left the room and walked back into the lobby area, where she allegedly threatened and pushed a female officer into the lobby desk.

As officers got closer to her to put her in handcuffs, she raised her arm with her car keys in a clenched fist, trying to hit the officers, the release said. Officers brought her to the ground and handcuffed her.

State police responded to the facility. She was transported from the facility to the Moravia barracks after she continued to be belligerent. She was charged with second-degree harassment and released on an appearance ticket.