An officer was taken to Auburn Memorial Hospital after showing signs of exposure to suspected drugs that were seized from an inmate at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia, the corrections officer union said.

In a news release, the state Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association said the incident on Tuesday began when an officer ordered the inmate to submit to a pat frisk for contraband inside the dayroom of one of the dorms at the medium security correctional facility.

The union said that the inmate complied and a ceramic razor blade was located inside his pants pocket. After the razor blade was seized, the inmate was being transported to a Special Housing Unit, and one of the escort officers noticed an object in the hand of the inmate. The officer ordered the inmate to surrender the object and he complied. The object was a plastic bag that contained a green leafy substance and a folded piece of paper that contained five pills.

Shortly after the seizure, NYSCOPBA said, one of the escort officers began to feel lightheaded and dizzy. He reported to the infirmary where one of the medical staff determined he was experiencing symptoms from exposure to the suspected drugs. Narcan was administered at the facility as a precaution and the officer was transported by ambulance to Auburn Community Hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

He was later released from the hospital.

The drugs were turned over to investigators. It had not been determined as of Friday the exact content of the drugs. The inmate was placed in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges. He is serving an eight year sentence after being convicted of robbery in New York County in 2018.

“As we continue to call for the repeal of the HALT Act amid the skyrocketing violence in our correctional facilities, the dangers staff face every day come in other forms as well," NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold said in a statement. "Contraband, specifically dangerous drugs like K2 and Fentanyl, continue to get into the hands of inmates. Our members do an excellent job of detecting and seizing the drugs but the incident at Cayuga illustrates the dangers for staff after just being exposed to these lethal drugs for mere seconds. On more than one occasion we have had numerous officers need to be administered Narcan after losing consciousness and transported to hospitals after exposure to these drugs. The re-installment of the Secure Vendor Program is a step in the right direction to limit contraband but our elected leaders certainly need to make it a priority to protect our members from this type of situation.”