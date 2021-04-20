On marijuana celebration day, state police warn about driving while high

On a day that has become an annual celebration for marijuana enthusiasts, New York State Police announced a crackdown on drug-impaired driving.

In a news release Tuesday morning, state police said that it would add additional patrols targeting impaired drivers for an enforcement and prevention campaign on April 20, also known as 4/20 or 420, when many will observe a day of increased marijuana use. Police are using this day to remind drivers of the dangers of driving under the influence of any substance

"Drug-impaired driving has become an increasing danger on our nation’s roads," police said in a statement. "Last month, New York became the latest state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, in addition to permitting use of the drug for medical purposes. The State Police want to remind New Yorkers that it is illegal to drive impaired by marijuana or any other substance."

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends that people planning to use marijuana designate a sober driver who won’t be using marijuana or use public transportation or a ride-sharing service. Someone who’s high shouldn’t be making decisions about driving, the agency said, so planning ahead is key.