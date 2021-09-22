One person killed after gunfire exchange with police at Auburn home

One person was found dead inside an Auburn home where police officers encountered gunshots and returned fire during an incident Tuesday morning.

The Auburn Police Department said officers responded to 12 Wheeler St. at 11:20 a.m. after neighbors called in a complaint about shots being fired.

"Upon arriving on Wheeler (Street), officers were met with gunfire that appeared to be coming from the residence," the APD said in a press release. "Officers were forced to return fire as they were establishing a perimeter around the location."

A massive law enforcement response then followed, with police attempting to establish contact with anyone inside the residence, which is part of a two-unit duplex. Several hours later, police entered the home.

"A single occupant was found in the residence and confirmed to be deceased," according to the press release.

Police said they would not be providing any additional information about the deceased person at this point, including their identity. APD Deputy Chief Roger Anthony told The Citizen that the deceased person did appear to have been wounded by gunfire.