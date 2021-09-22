One person killed after gunfire exchange with police at Auburn home

One person was found dead inside an Auburn home where police officers encountered gunshots and returned fire during an incident Tuesday morning.
The Auburn Police Department said officers responded to 12 Wheeler St. at 11:20 a.m. after neighbors called in a complaint about shots being fired.
"Upon arriving on Wheeler (Street), officers were met with gunfire that appeared to be coming from the residence," the APD said in a press release. "Officers were forced to return fire as they were establishing a perimeter around the location."
A massive law enforcement response then followed, with police attempting to establish contact with anyone inside the residence, which is part of a two-unit duplex. Several hours later, police entered the home.
"A single occupant was found in the residence and confirmed to be deceased," according to the press release.
Police said they would not be providing any additional information about the deceased person at this point, including their identity. APD Deputy Chief Roger Anthony told The Citizen that the deceased person did appear to have been wounded by gunfire.
In an indication that law enforcement believe the deceased person could have been struck by the return fire from officers who first arrived at the scene, the investigation is being conducted by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office with the New York State Police. In addition, the state Attorney General's Office of Special of Special Investigation has been notified and will conduct an investigation, according to the press release.
Officers swarmed the Auburn neighborhood Tuesday after the initial reports of gunshots being fired from inside a residence on Wheeler Street came in. The APD Emergency Response Team was called to the scene at about 11:35 a.m. and authorities requested that a reverse 911 call be made to some city residences advising people to shelter in place.
Clark Street, which intersects with the dead-end Wheeler Street in the northwestern section of the city, was shut off to traffic between Belmont and Aurelius avenues.
Clark Street reopened around 4 p.m., along with the south end of Wheeler Street, Anthony said. Residents no longer needed to shelter in place, and police said they were not actively looking for any suspects.
Law enforcement had established a perimeter around the two-unit residence, which is near the north end of Wheeler Street.
A large crowd of onlookers had gathered at Clark Street and Aurelius Avenue. Law enforcement response included APD, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police. A police drone and helicopter were circling the area, as well. Auburn Fire Department also assisted.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (315) 253-1132. Tips can also be submitted via the sheriff's office website at www.CayugaSheriff.com.