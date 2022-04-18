Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office receives national accreditation

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has received national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

In the country, only 91 of the more than 3,000 sheriff’s departments are accredited through CALEA, the sheriff's office said in a press release Monday. In New York state, only eight of the more than 510 municipal police departments have received accreditation.

The sheriff's office said CALEA is the premier credentialing authority providing accreditation to police agencies. CALEA has developed thousands of professional standards that cover all areas of law enforcement operations, including use of force, employee conduct, internal investigations, social services, and more.

To be accredited, a law enforcement agency must meet high professional standards and demonstrate compliance in their policies, procedures, and practices on an annual basis. The agency then undergoes a rigorous site-based assessment every four years. During this on-site examination, the assessors conduct interviews, meet with the public, and observe first-hand how well the agency complies with the CALEA standards.

