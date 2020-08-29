Oswego County couple charged in Cayuga County burglary in which shotgun fired

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a confrontation in which a shotgun was fired in Sterling followed by a five-hour standoff with law enforcement in Hannibal, a married Oswego County couple are facing felony charges, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Onionville Road in Sterling around 2:15 a.m. Saturday following a burglary complaint, according to a press release. People living at the residence said a man and a woman had confronted them outside and inside, demanding money. The man allegedly had a shotgun and it fired once, but did not strike anyone. The pair, later identified as Daniel M. Swank, 41, and Danielle M. Swank, 39, of 211 County Route 36 in Hannibal, fled the scene in Sterling before law enforcement arrived.

After obtaining arrest warrants from Town of Sterling Court, deputies went to the suspects' home but they refused to come to the door. Additional resources were dispatched to the scene and law enforcement established a perimeter. After five hours, the Swanks were taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff's office said.

Daniel Swank was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, while Danielle Swank was charged with second-degree burglary.