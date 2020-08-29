Oswego County couple charged in Cayuga County burglary in which shotgun fired

After a confrontation in which a shotgun was fired in Sterling followed by a five-hour standoff with law enforcement in Hannibal, a married Oswego County couple are facing felony charges, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Onionville Road in Sterling around 2:15 a.m. Saturday following a burglary complaint, according to a press release. People living at the residence said a man and a woman had confronted them outside and inside, demanding money. The man allegedly had a shotgun and it fired once, but did not strike anyone. The pair, later identified as Daniel M. Swank, 41, and Danielle M. Swank, 39, of 211 County Route 36 in Hannibal, fled the scene in Sterling before law enforcement arrived.
After obtaining arrest warrants from Town of Sterling Court, deputies went to the suspects' home but they refused to come to the door. Additional resources were dispatched to the scene and law enforcement established a perimeter. After five hours, the Swanks were taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff's office said.
Daniel Swank was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, while Danielle Swank was charged with second-degree burglary.
The suspects were in custody at Cayuga County Jail Saturday awaiting arraignment.
The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information on the incident contact Detective Lt. Fred Cornelius at (315) 253-6562 or the sheriff's office at (315) 253-1179. Tips can also be left via the sheriff's website at www.cayugasheriff.com.
The sheriff's office said it was assisted with this case by the Cayuga County E-911 Center, Oswego County E-911 Center, New York State Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, Hannibal Fire Department and Mentor Ambulance.
