The New York State Police arrested over 150 people and issued more than 11,800 tickets as a part of a statewide enforcement campaign against driving while intoxicated during Super Bowl weekend this year.

The initiative was held from Feb. 10 through Feb. 13, with troopers arresting 183 people for DWI charges and investigating 490 crashes, which resulted in four deaths and 73 injuries, a news release from the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Overall, 11,865 tickets were issued for different vehicle and traffic violations.

State police increased patrols and held sobriety checkpoints in order to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers. The crackdown, funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, was also carried out by local law enforcement agencies throughout New York.

"I thank our State Police and local law enforcement for their diligent efforts to get dangerous drivers off of the roads," Hochul said in the news release. "The poor decisions made by impaired and reckless drivers put everyone on the road at risk. Enforcements like these send the message that we will not tolerate this behavior on our roadways."

Speeding and aggressive driving was also focused on during the crackdown. A total of 4,119 speeding tickets were given out. Other tickets issued were 267 for distracted driving, 356 for seat belt violations and 86 related to the state's "move over" law.

"I commend our Troopers and local law enforcement partners for the work they do each day to keep our roads safe. However, the results of this year's enforcement shows that too many people are still making the wrong decision and getting behind the wheel while drunk or impaired," Steven A. Nigrelli, acting state police superintendent, said in the news release. "We have no tolerance for this behavior, and our Troopers will remain vigilant to remove these reckless individuals from our roadways."

For the 2022 Super Bowl weekend enforcement campaign, 189 people were arrested for DWI charges, a total of 10,975 tickets were issued, the release said. Troopers investigated 688 crashes during that time, with 87 people getting injured and four fatalities

.