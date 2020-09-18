Over 119K tickets issued during New York's latest impaired driving crackdown

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New York's recent STOP-DWI "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign resulted in 3,262 tickets for impaired driving issued by law enforcement statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release.

Additionally, 116,292 tickets were given out for other vehicle and traffic law violations during the latest campaign, which ran Aug. 19 to Sept. 7.

"New York has zero tolerance for impaired driving and the results show reckless motorists will be caught and will be held accountable," Cuomo said in the Friday news release. "Our message is simple: drive sober or plan for a safe ride home. Impaired driving puts you and all those sharing the road at risk — it's just not worth it."

The campaign is held various times during the year in an effort to lessen alcohol- and other drug-related traffic crashes. The news release said data from the the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College show fatal crashes involving an impaired driver have decreased over 19 percent from 2010 to 2019.

"This was another successful campaign where dangerous drivers were forced to realize the consequences of their actions, and I applaud our state and local law enforcement officers for their commitment to this important effort. There's no excuse for impaired driving. Be smart. Drive sober or have a plan to get to your destination safely," said Mark J.F. Schroder, commissioner of the state Department of Motor Vehicles and chair of the governor's Traffic Safety Committee, in the news release.

