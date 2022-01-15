Over 64K tickets issued in NY holiday season enforcement campaign

Law enforcement agencies across New York issued more than 64,000 tickets during the state's holiday safe driving enforcement campaign.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles reported that 64,380 tickets were issued over the course of the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign from Dec. 17 through Jan. 1.

Violations cited included 2,077 for impaired driving, 1,213 for distracted driving and 15,247 for speeding. Well over half of the tickets given out were for other violations, with 44,010. The DMV did not specify what these other violations included.

“When someone makes the wrong choice behind the wheel, the consequences can be deadly. We encourage drivers to make safe driving practices their priority. Our Troopers are always vigilant in keeping impaired drivers off the road to prevent tragedies. We have zero tolerance for dangerous and distracted drivers, and we remain committed to keeping our roadways safe for all," New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in the DMV press release, which was issued Friday.

The enforcement programs funds come from fines paid by convicted impaired drivers.

