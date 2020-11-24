Owasco man gets extra prison time for skipping sentence, opening pizza shop with fake name

Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann recommended Ranauro receive a higher sentence than the three years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision he was promised in February.

When Fandrich asked Ranuaro if there was anything he wanted to say, he expressed regret over what he had done.

"I made a lot of poor decisions and wish I had better decision-making capabilities," Ranauro said.

When explaining why he left the state, Ranauro, who has children, said he was "petrified" of COVID-19 and was afraid going to jail would be "a death sentence," but said he understands that there is a lesson to be learned.

Addressing Ranauro, Fandrich said he felt COVID-19 was not the issue at hand.

"It's the issue of personal responsibility," he said.

The judge said he had interacted with Ranauro in family court before and felt Ranauro tries to be a good father. However, Fandrich noted Ranauro's felonies and that he had skipped his previous sentencing and started a business in Tennessee under a different name. Fandrich said that showed him Ranauro didn't intend to return to Cayuga County to accept responsibility.

