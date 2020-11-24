Owasco man gets extra prison time for skipping sentence, opening pizza shop with fake name

AUBURN — An Owasco man who jumped bail and fled to Tennessee to open a pizza shop under a fake name was sentenced in Cayuga County Court Tuesday.
Anthony Ranauro, 34, formerly of 7133 Owasco Road, received a longer sentence from Judge Mark Fandrich than Ranuaro was initially promised in February when he pleaded guilty to felony weapons charges. Ranauro didn't appear for his sentencing that had been set for June, which prompted Fandrich to issue a warrant for his arrest.
Dennis Sedor, Ranauro's attorney, said Tuesday that his client has health conditions and was scared of contracting COVID-19. Sedor said that fear is why Ranauro left New York.
"I'm not excusing it, I'm trying to explain it to the court," Sedor said.
He also asked that Ranauro receive a "violent felony override," arguing Ranauro's charges were only considered violent felonies because they are classified that way by the state and he "doesn't have an ounce of violence in him."
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann recommended Ranauro receive a higher sentence than the three years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision he was promised in February.
When Fandrich asked Ranuaro if there was anything he wanted to say, he expressed regret over what he had done.
"I made a lot of poor decisions and wish I had better decision-making capabilities," Ranauro said.
When explaining why he left the state, Ranauro, who has children, said he was "petrified" of COVID-19 and was afraid going to jail would be "a death sentence," but said he understands that there is a lesson to be learned.
Addressing Ranauro, Fandrich said he felt COVID-19 was not the issue at hand.
"It's the issue of personal responsibility," he said.
The judge said he had interacted with Ranauro in family court before and felt Ranauro tries to be a good father. However, Fandrich noted Ranauro's felonies and that he had skipped his previous sentencing and started a business in Tennessee under a different name. Fandrich said that showed him Ranauro didn't intend to return to Cayuga County to accept responsibility.
Fandrich gave Ranauro four years in state prison, followed by three years of post-release supervision on his charges of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Fandrich did say he would recommend a violent felony override for Ranauro, however.
"I hope I never see you again under these circumstances, Mr. Ranauro," Fandrich said.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office discovered Ranuaro was in Tennessee after he was interviewed by news outlets there in order to promote a pizza shop he was running under the name Anthony Renaldo. The sheriff's office eventually caught wind of the publicity and collaborated with the U.S. Marshals Service to apprehend him. Later, he was extradited from Franklin County in Tennessee and participated in a virtual conference in front of Fandrich last week.
In 2019, Ranauro was charged after an investigation determined he was placing orders to an international company for fake identification documents, which led to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms discovering Ranauro had also been ordering weapon parts through the mail.
A search of his home by authorities yielded multiple illegally possessed handguns, rifles and high capacity ammunition magazines. Some of the weapons were built with parts without serial numbers, which made them nearly impossible to trace.
Also in court Tuesday:
• An Auburn man was deemed a level one sex offender in court, indicating a low risk to re-offend.
Jonathan Moore, 21, 22 Foote St., pleaded guilty in June to third-degree criminal sex act, a class E felony, after he received oral sex from a minor on Jan. 1. During his admission, Moore said he asked for and received oral sex from a 16-year-old, knowing it was illegal and she couldn't consent due to being under the age of 17.
Fandrich said at the court proceeding in June that Moore was set to be released after serving approximately four months in jail due to good behavior. The Auburn Police Department arrested Moore in February.
• An Auburn man admitted to raping a girl under 15.
Julien J. Medrek, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, a class D felony. Medrek said he had sex with an underage girl last year in the city.
He is currently set to be sentenced to six months in the Cayuga County Jail and 10 years of probation. Medrek's sentencing is set for Feb. 16.
• An Auburn woman was sentenced to state prison.
Carrie Larrabee, 35, who has been in custody at the Cayuga County Jail but had a previous address of 43 Grant Ave., was given an indeterminate sentence of one to three years in state prison for her charges of aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt, to be served concurrently.
