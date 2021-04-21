Pair of busts: Three charged with having cocaine after raids on Auburn homes

Local law enforcement made multiple arrests after executing a pair of search warrants connected to drug sales in Auburn on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to an Auburn police news release, at about 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, members of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force with assistance from the Auburn Police Department executed a search warrant at 5 Cross St. in Auburn as part of an investigation into the sale of cocaine.

During the search, investigators recovered over 1/8 oz. of cocaine, inositol powder, two digital scales and numerous assorted baggies, microbags, and packaging material as well as more than $4,500 in cash.

Harry W. Hurst III, 41, of 5 Cross St. was arrested as part of the investigation. Hurst will be arraigned on a charge of third-degree felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and three second-degree misdemeanor charges of criminally using drug paraphernalia. Hurst was processed and held pending his arraignment at the Centralized Arraignment Part court.

On Tuesday, two other people were arrested in Auburn after a search of their home turned up cocaine and methamphetamine, police said.