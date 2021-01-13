Parole escapee found in Cayuga County charged with felony

The Ontario County man found in Cayuga County last fall after escaping from a state drug treatment facility has been formally charged in connection with the incident.

Kevin Witt, 29, of Deerfield, was charged by state police Tuesday morning with first-degree escape, a class D felony, in connection with the incident that began on Nov. 9 at the Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County.

Authorities said Witt was on a work detail outside the secure area of the Willard campus when he went missing at about 7 p.m. Nov. 9. After a manhunt that lasted four days, he was found and taken into custody at approximately 10:20 p.m. near Route 326 in Aurelius.

At the time of the capture, state police investigators said they would work with the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and the Seneca County District Attorney's office to file charges. Dewitt is currently in custoday at Willard, according to DOCCS.

In addition to the new criminal charge, Witt is also facing a parole revocation hearing, which DOCCS said is scheduled to take place on Feb. 9.

Witt was incarcerated at Willard under a parole supervision sentence after being convicted of second-degree criminal mischief in Oneida County earlier in 2020.

