Parolee charged with robbing Auburn Walmart

An Auburn man faces multiple felony charges in connection with a weekend robbery at Walmart, police said.

Officers responded to a reported robbery at the store on Grant Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, the Auburn Police Department said.

A male suspect stole clothing from the store and when employees confronted him as he was exiting, the suspect displayed a knife and pointed it toward them, police said. The suspect then fled on foot.

Auburn police said they found the suspect near Grant Avenue shortly after responding to the call, and took him into custody.

Karl O. Diggs, 49, 255 Grant Ave., Apt. 11, Auburn, was charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor.

Diggs was arraigned in Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part Court on Sunday morning and remained in custody without bail at Cayuga County Jail as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Diggs' arrest on the robbery change adds to an extensive criminal history. He is currently under parole supervision after being released from state prison, where he was serving a four-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2017 on drug sales charges. At the time, it was his 50th criminal conviction.

