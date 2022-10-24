Police: Another student arrested for threatening Auburn school

For the second time in less than a week, police have arrested an Auburn student for making a threat against Auburn Junior High School on social media.

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo informed parents of the new incident in a call Monday night. He said the student, who attends the junior high school, has been charged by Auburn Police Department with making a terroristic threat on Monday.

The Monday threat followed a similar incident on Friday in which Auburn police charged a student with the same crime after the student admitted making a threat on Twitter. In both cases, the students said they were not being serious in making the social media posts.

"Parents, please, we need your help," Pirozzolo said. "Explain to your children the severity of the legal and school consequences that will be enforced for this behavior."

Auburn police said the student involved in Monday's incident is 12.

"The Auburn Police Department was notified by a parent of a student at Auburn Junior High School that someone had sent their child a screenshot of a message that referenced shooting up the school and looking for a gun," APD said in a news release. "After investigating the matter, police were able to find the original message and the account that sent the original message. ... The student’s parent was notified and they brought the child to APD, where the child subsequently admitted to sending the message."

