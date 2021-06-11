Police: Auburn ex-con broke into apartment, assaulted resident

An Auburn man with an extensive criminal history is facing several new charges after an alleged burglary and assault in Auburn Friday morning.

The Auburn Police Department said that Damien M. Smith initiated a physical domestic dispute when he unlawfully entered through the back door of an apartment at 14 Garrow St. and assaulted someone in the dining room and bathroom just before 9 a.m. Friday.

As a result of the investigation, Smith was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, a class B felony; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; and second degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors.

The APD is asking that anyone with additional information related to this case to contact Detective Adam Rivers at (315) 567-0073 or (315) 253-3231.

Smith was arrested on an indictment warrant in April 2018 and charged by the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force with selling cocaine. He was later sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony.

He was also charged with two felonies in October 2017 when the APD said officers found him with powder and crack cocaine in the presence of children. He was charged at that time with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of marijuana.

