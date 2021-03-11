Police: Auburn man attacked woman, kicked officer

An Auburn man is facing numerous charges after attacking a woman, and later kicking and striking an officer, the Auburn Police Department said.

Scott A. Kepler, 39, transient, broke into a woman's home around 6:20 p.m Wednesday, according to a police news release. In an interview with The Citizen, APD Lt. James Slayton added that Kepler was waiting for the woman when she entered her residence at Van Anden Street.

Kepler then repeatedly struck the woman in the face and head and threw a coffee table at her while she was on the floor, police said. Kepler also tried to throw the woman out of a window, which damaged the glass. Police said he forcefully took the woman's cell phone so she couldn't contact emergency services, and later wouldn't let the woman leave.

Kepler eventually left the property, and he was found and arrested at around 12:55 a.m. Thursday, police said, noting he also was in violation of state parole. The woman was taken to Auburn Community Hospital for treatment.

While Kepler was being processed, police learned that he had an arrest warrant connected to an incident from Dec. 23 in which Kepler is accused of forcefully entering an apartment on Washington Street, damaging the door, and stealing Christmas presents, police said.