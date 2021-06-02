Police: Auburn man attempted to flee on foot, had assault rifle at scene of argument

An Auburn man is facing felony charges after police responded to a noise complaint and found he had an assault rifle with a defaced serial number.

According to a news release, Auburn police officers were dispatched to 19 Franklin St. early Wednesday after receiving a report of an argument.

When officers arrived, one of the subjects — Victor S. Houston, 32, of 5 Bellevue Place, Auburn — attempted to flee on foot. He was detained by the officers.

During an investigation, police found that Houston allegedly had an assault rifle with a defaced serial number at the scene.

Houston has been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was processed and is being held pending his arraignment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or sderosa@auburnny.gov.

