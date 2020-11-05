Police: Auburn man charged in June robbery that sent victim to hospital

The second of two suspects in a June 20 violent robbery in Auburn has been arrested, the Auburn Police Department said.
Sadiq K. Bonner-Judge was picked up on a parole violation and turned over to the Auburn Police Department, where he was wanted on a warrant stemming from an incident that took place on the city's north side June 20, APD Capt. Kyle Platt said.
Bonner-Judge, 19, of 37 Olympia Ave., Brogan Manor Apartments, is accused of entering a residence around 2:50 p.m. with another suspect, assaulting a male victim and stealing a small amount of cash, Platt said.
The alleged victim was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital for treatment for injuries that included possibly broken ribs, bruises and a swollen jaw, Platt said. The alleged victim and the suspects knew each other.
Bonner-Judge was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault, a parole violation and two counts of second-degree robbery, one for participating in a robbery aided by another person and the other for engaging in robbery causing physical injury.
The co-defendant in the case is Sincere A. Harrison, 20, of 33 Seymour St., Auburn. He was picked up on a warrant July 8 and charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury, second-degree robbery aided by another and second-degree robbery causing physical injury.
Bonner-Judge remained in custody at the Cayuga County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. He was on parole after serving part of a one- to three-year sentence for an aggravated driving while intoxicated conviction in 2019.
