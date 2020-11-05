Police: Auburn man charged in June robbery that sent victim to hospital

The second of two suspects in a June 20 violent robbery in Auburn has been arrested, the Auburn Police Department said.

Sadiq K. Bonner-Judge was picked up on a parole violation and turned over to the Auburn Police Department, where he was wanted on a warrant stemming from an incident that took place on the city's north side June 20, APD Capt. Kyle Platt said.

Bonner-Judge, 19, of 37 Olympia Ave., Brogan Manor Apartments, is accused of entering a residence around 2:50 p.m. with another suspect, assaulting a male victim and stealing a small amount of cash, Platt said.

The alleged victim was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital for treatment for injuries that included possibly broken ribs, bruises and a swollen jaw, Platt said. The alleged victim and the suspects knew each other.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bonner-Judge was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault, a parole violation and two counts of second-degree robbery, one for participating in a robbery aided by another person and the other for engaging in robbery causing physical injury.