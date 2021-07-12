Police: Auburn man drove mail truck while drunk

An Auburn man is facing a felony driving while intoxicated charge after falling out of a mail truck he was driving on Saturday in Seneca Falls.

The Seneca Falls Police Department said John A. Eagan Jr., 56, of Auburn, was delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service around 5:45 p.m. when he fell out of the truck while it was still moving.

The vehicle continued moving without a driver before crossing the road and stopping in a hedgerow, police said. Eagan sustained several abrasions but refused medical transport at the scene.

Police determined that Eagan was drunk at the time of the accident. He was charged with a felony count because he was convicted of DWI in 2019. Eagan was processed and taken to Seneca County Correctional Facility for arraignment.

