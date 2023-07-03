An Auburn man is facing several criminal charges in connection with a domestic incident on Sunday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.

Police said they responded to a call to 6 Spring St., Upper Apartment, around 11 a.m. Sunday in which a man, later identified as Randall “Randy” Blaisdell, was reported to have been “waving a gun around” in a menacing way. A perimeter was established at the scene, and APD officers established communication with Blaisdell, 56, and convinced him to leave the residence. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Blaisdell, a resident of the apartment, used a sawed-off .22 caliber rifle to threaten other people inside. No one was injured.

Blaisdell is facing charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of weapon with a previous felony conviction, both felony charges. Police also charged him with a misdemeanor-level count of criminal weapon possession, two counts of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Blaisdell was arraigned in Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part court and sent without bail to Cayuga County Jail, where he was in custody as of Monday morning.

APD asks anyone with additional information on the case to contact Officer Henderson at (315) 253-3231. Callers can remain anonymous.