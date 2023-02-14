An Auburn man pinned another person down at their residence and then stole a jar full of change, the Auburn Police Department said.
Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony told The Citizen that a call came in at 6:59 p.m. Monday about an incident at a residence on Barber Street. A man living at the property allowed Cole J. Chapman, 25, transient, into his residence earlier that day "to come in and stay for a brief period of time," Anthony said.
The two men got into an argument, Anthony said, and Chapman is alleged to have stolen a pickle jar full of change. Chapman pinned the man down and held him during a physical confrontation and then left with the money. The victim called 911, and Chapman was found by members of the APD on foot on State Street at around 7:16 p.m.
Chapman was charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned at the Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part court and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail.
People are also reading…
Anthony said the victim was taken to Auburn Community Hospital with minor injuries.