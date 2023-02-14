An Auburn man pinned another person down at their residence and then stole a jar full of change, the Auburn Police Department said.

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony told The Citizen that a call came in at 6:59 p.m. Monday about an incident at a residence on Barber Street. A man living at the property allowed Cole J. Chapman, 25, transient, into his residence earlier that day "to come in and stay for a brief period of time," Anthony said.

The two men got into an argument, Anthony said, and Chapman is alleged to have stolen a pickle jar full of change. Chapman pinned the man down and held him during a physical confrontation and then left with the money. The victim called 911, and Chapman was found by members of the APD on foot on State Street at around 7:16 p.m.

Chapman was charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned at the Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part court and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail.

Anthony said the victim was taken to Auburn Community Hospital with minor injuries.