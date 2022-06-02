Police: Auburn man stabbed security guard at bar

An Auburn man faces criminal charges after allegedly stabbing a security person earlier this week at a bar where a shooting death took place a couple months ago, the Auburn Police Department said.

Auburn Police Chief James Slayton told The Citizen Thursday that a call for a stabbing at Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., came in at 2:20 a.m. Sunday, May 29. The suspect in the stabbing was later identified to be Gregory J. Jordan, 39, 37 Pulaski St.

When officers arrived at the bar the security person was found bleeding from his neck. The man was transported to Auburn Community Hospital for a non-life threatening injury, Slayton said.

Jordan was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class D felonies. He was arraigned at Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part Court later that morning and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail.

This is not the first time police have responded to Swfty's Tavern in recent months. APD previously said John Wesley Smith III, 37, of Syracuse, was discovered dead of a gunshot wound in front of the bar around 1:40 a.m. March 15. Shameek M. Copes, 28, of 1 Jefferson St., Apt. 1, Auburn, who had been identified as the suspect in Smith's death, pleaded not guilty to counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon during arraignment at Cayuga County Court May 27.

