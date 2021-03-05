Police: Auburn man threatened ex-girlfriend with machete

An Auburn man is facing criminal charges after allegedly forcing his way into a woman's apartment while wielding a machete blade, the Auburn Police Department said.

Auburn Deputy Chief Roger Anthony said Juan G. Robles, 41, of 5 Frances St., upper apartment, forced his way into the apartment of an ex-girlfriend on Steel Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday. He had a 16-inch machete with him.

Robles displayed the weapon and held it at chest level with the blade facing the woman, Anthony said, demanding the return of some of his own property. The APD arrived during the confrontation and at some point, Robles put down the machete. An APD arrest report said Robles was arrested around 7:15 p.m. Anthony said no one was injured.

Robles was charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; second-degree menacing, criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all misdemeanors. Auburn City Court said he was arraigned that night and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail with no bail. His next court date is March 8.

