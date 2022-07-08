Police: Auburn man tried to set downtown apartment building on fire

An Auburn man is facing several felony charges stemming from a domestic dispute in which he attempted to set fire to an 18-unit apartment building by dousing a hallway with gasoline, the Auburn Police Department said.

A woman came into APD headquarters around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3, to report an incident that occurred with her boyfriend, Isiah Finch, 45, at their shared apartment at 55 Market St. about three hours earlier, Sgt. Tim Spingler said.

The woman said Finch pushed her, got on top of her, began choking her and cut one of her legs with a knife, Spingler said. The woman eventually got away and went to the police station, which is on the same block.

Two APD officers responded to the apartment building to see if Finch was there, Spingler said, and found him in the hallway with a red gasoline can. The officers ordered him to put the can down, but as he began to do that, he swung a knife at the officers and missed one of them "by a few inches," Spingler said.

The officers knocked the knife out of Finch's hand, he was put up against a wall and then taken into custody. The officers noticed a "strong odor of gasoline in the hallway," Spingler noted, and called the Auburn Fire Department to ventilate the apartment building so it wouldn't catch on fire.

Finch was charged with menacing a police officer or peace officer, second-degree arson, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing and two counts of second-degree assault.

The woman declined medical treatment and the officers involved were not harmed.

Spingler said it was fortunate that no one was seriously injured, noting the number of residents in the building.

According to Cayuga County real estate records, 55 Market St. has 18 apartment units and ground floor retail space that has recently been the home of Casa Latina's Hispanic Market.

Finch was arraigned on Sunday at the Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part court and has been in Cayuga County Jail custody since that time. Court records show that he pleaded not guilty in an Auburn City Court appearance on Thursday, and bail was set for him at $25,000 cash.