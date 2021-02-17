Police: Auburn parolee had cocaine, synthetic marijuana

An Auburn man is facing a felony charge after a variety of drugs were found in his home Tuesday, the Auburn Police Department said.

Around 9 a.m., New York state parole did a check-in on Michael A. Maycumber, 38, at his residence at 10 McMaster St., Apt. 2, since Maycumber is on parole, the APD said. Sgt. Tim Spingler of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, which later confiscated the drugs, said over an eighth ounce of cocaine, various prescription medications, synthetic marijuana, some packaging materials and over $900 in cash were found in the residence.

Spingler said the parole division of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision did the check-in and then contacted the APD, which then brought in the task force.

Maycumber was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug, both misdemeanors. Additional charges may be forthcoming, Spingler said.

The APD said Maycumber was remanded to the Cayuga County Jail, and he is scheduled to appear at Cayuga County Court Friday morning.

