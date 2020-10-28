Police: Body of murder victim found in Cayuga County

A woman has been charged with murder after her husband's body was found in the Seneca River in Cayuga County.

State police on Wednesday said that they arrested Linda R. Martinez, 53, of Caroline Street, Clyde, on a charge of second-degree murder after what began as a missing person case.

In a news release, troopers said that they had responded to an address in the village of Clyde, Wayne County, on Sunday, Oct. 25, for a report of a missing man.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, members of the State Police Underwater Recovery Team, assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and CSX Railroad, recovered the body of Rafael Martinez, 59, of Caroline Street, Clyde, from the Seneca River in Cayuga County.

Linda and Rafael Martinez were married, police said. Linda Martinez was committed to the Wayne County Jail Wednesday awaiting centralized arraignment.

State police said they are being assisted by the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, the village of Clyde Police Department and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

They said that the investigation is on-going and that further details will be released in the future.

