A Cayuga County man is facing several criminal charges for not allowing a woman and her children to leave a residence for several hours, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The sheriff's office was dispatched to a reported domestic incident on Moravia Venice Townline Road in Venice March 1, according to a news release. It was reported a woman had been held in the home against her will by her boyfriend.

Investigators concluded that Jacob Falso, 29, of 2115 Moravia Venice Townline Road, Venice, was armed with multiple knives that morning and displayed them in threatening manner, refusing to allow the woman to move freely around the residence. After several hours, the woman and her children were able to leave the home and contact 911, the release said.

Falso was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; and endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree menacing, both misdemeanors. He was arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Part court at the Cayuga County Jail and is currently being held without bail.

Those with information on the incident are asked to call (315) 258-3868 or leave tips at cayugacounty.us/452/Send-a-tip. People who reach out can remain anonymous.