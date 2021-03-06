Police chase down Auburn burglary suspect who had dagger

An Auburn man is facing felony charges in connection with an overnight burglary on South Fulton Street, police said.

Auburn Police Department responded to a call for a burglary in progress at 12:19 a.m. Saturday in which a male suspect was seen stealing items from an enclosed porch, according to a press release.

Officers found a man in the area carrying a chair and a window blind, and when he noticed the officers, he dropped the items and began to run, police said. Officers quickly chased him down, and during a search, discovered he was carrying a dagger, which resulted in a weapons charge as well as an elevated burglary charge. The suspect did not use or threaten to use the dagger.

The defendant is Randy E. Longley, 52, of 41 N. Fulton St., Auburn. Police charged him with first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, along with the misdemeanor of petit larceny. Police said Longley is also on parole stemming from a 2018 driving while intoxicated conviction.

He was taken into custody pending an arraignment Saturday morning.

