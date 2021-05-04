Police: Child kidnapped in Minnesota found safe after traffic stop in Onondaga County

State police said a child kidnapped by a family member in Minnesota was found safe after troopers stopped a speeding car in the town of Elbridge.

Police said a "be on the lookout" alert at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday indicated that a 2013 gold Chevrolet Equinox with Minnesota plates was traveling on the state Thruway and that the driver, Amina Mohamed, 27, of Minneapolis was reported to be involved in an alleged kidnapping of her 2-year old sister, Nasteha Mohamed.

In a news release, troopers said that law enforcement pinged Amina Mohamed’s cell phone as being near Exit 42 in Geneva and that about 10 minutes later, troopers observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect speeding eastbound near Weedsport Exit 40.

Troopers stopped the car in the town of Elbridge and took Amina Mohamed into custody. Nasteha Mohamed was in the vehicle and appeared to be in good health.

Troopers said Tuesday afternoon that the investigation was continuing and that more information will be released as it becomes available.