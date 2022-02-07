Police confiscate untaxed cigarettes, pot at Auburn smoke shop

Auburn police said illegal products were found by officers executing a search warrant Monday afternoon at a smoke shop in the city.

The law enforcement raid at Auburn Smoke Shop, 67 Franklin St., was performed by the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force and APD's road patrol and detective units, the Auburn Police Department said. Police were investigating illegal sales of marijuana and untaxed cigarettes.

Officers seized marijuana, untaxed cigarettes, flavored vaping products and "other items not intended for sale under the public health law," APD said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, APD said. Anyone with information related to the investigation can contact the agency at (315) 253-3231.

The Auburn Fire Department and Auburn Code Enforcement Office assisted at the scene.

Auburn Smoke Shop is owned and operated by Mohamed Algamal, who opened the shop in April.

Shortly after starting the business, he told The Citizen he opened the shop, his first, because he saw a need for a retail outlet selling cigarettes, cigars, vapes, CBD products, hookahs, pipes and more.

He also spoke about his hope to be able to sell recreational cannabis when that becomes legal under the state's new marijuana law.

"I think it’s a great idea to make it legal," Algamal said at the time. "And if it’s going to be legal to be sold in my business I will definitely be happy to sell it."

The shop has previously been the site of police activity.

On New Year's Eve, police responded to an attempted armed robbery at the store in which a nearby resident was later apprehended and later arrested. He was accused of using a Glock replica ghost gun in the alleged crime.

The city's property records database show there have also been five additional police calls at the shop since August and two fire/EMS calls.

