A man previously convicted of drunk driving was arrested over the weekend on a new DWI count after driving to the scene of an accident he was not involved in, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

At around 9:12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, deputies were investigating a one-vehicle rollover on Ferris Road in the town of Ira, a news release said. Zachary Forshee, 30, of 255 County Road 7, Hannibal, drove up to the scene "in an uninvolved vehicle."

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck told The Citizen Tuesday that while a patrol deputy was investigating the rollover, he observed Forshee walk up to the scene. Forshee knew a person who had been involved in the accident and it appeared he drove there to check on that person.

When Forshee interacted with the patrol deputy, the deputy observed that Forshee appeared to be intoxicated, Schenck said. The deputy asked Forshee to stay at the scene "for a few minutes so that the deputy could get back to him," Schenck said, but Forshee drove away and deputies who had been at the scene of the accident pursued him.

Forshee was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years, use of a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, plus a seat belt violation and a violation related to failure to notify the DMV of an address change.

After Forshee was processed, he was taken to the Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part court and was released by the presiding judge, the news release said. Forshee is currently set to return to Ira Town Court at 5 p.m. Feb. 27.