Police find driver of car in downtown Auburn crash; charges pending

A downtown Auburn crash around midnight Sunday stemmed from an incident minutes earlier at a nearby bar, and police have located the driver involved.

Auburn Police Department Deputy Chief Roger Anthony said the driver of a BMW sped away from an incident at Swaby's Tavern on South Street, raced down Genesee Street and crashed into parked cars after losing control around the curve heading up East Genesee Street. Anthony said a police officer witnessed the crash.

The male driver fled from the crash scene on foot but officers found him in the area soon after the crash, Anthony said. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and charges against him are pending. Police will release his name when the crash investigation is complete.

The BMW was empty in the middle of the street as additional Auburn police and fire personnel arrived at the scene. The car hit a truck, a Chevy Silverado, that was flipped onto the sidewalk, as well as a Subaru Legacy that was also damaged.

East Genesee Street between Seminary Avenue and Route 38A was closed while the scene was investigated and cleaned up.

Anthony said one person was arrested for his role in the incident at Swaby's. Michael E. Stanton, 25, of 48 Jefferson St., Auburn, faces charges of disorderly conduct, a violation, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.