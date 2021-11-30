Police: Five juveniles charged in Auburn vehicle theft

Multiple juvenile defendants face charges after they were found last week by Auburn police in a stolen vehicle.

Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said five juveniles, whose names were not released because of their age, were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

An officer who was at Standart Woods Apartments at Schwartz Drive in the city for an unrelated matter on Nov. 25 noticed around 12:30 a.m. that a vehicle was parked in three parking spaces at the apartment complex, Anthony said.

The officer ran a check on the vehicle's license plate number and saw it had been reported stolen the day before. The officer approached the vehicle and saw five juveniles inside.

The defendants were arrested on the misdemeanor charge and released, and will be referred to Cayuga County Family Court, Anthony said.

Anthony added that the vehicle wasn't damaged.

