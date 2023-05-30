Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Authorities said an Onondaga County man was charged after shooting at a decoy turkey that law enforcement officers were monitoring in the town of Niles.

According to a news release from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, three members of the Environmental Conservation Police were conducting a turkey decoy detail in the town of Niles when "a familiar subject pulled up and shot the decoy out the driver’s side window of his pickup truck while his 14-year-old son watched from the passenger seat."

The DEC said the shooter, John A. Rio, 49, of Jordan, is well known to two of the officers "as someone who repeatedly fails to comply with New York State Environmental Conservation Law."

Rio was ticked for possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and shooting from a public highway, both misdemeanors, with the tickets returnable to Town of Niles Court.

The DEC said that additional charges may follow, pending consultation with the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office.