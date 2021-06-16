Police investigating dirt bikers operating dangerously on Cayuga County roads, trails

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office wants assistance from the public regarding dirt bikes that have been causing issues in the southeastern part of the county as a part of a wider trend of off-road vehicles on roadways.

A post from the Facebook page of the sheriff's office said the office is seeking information on dirt bikes "that continue to operate dangerously and illegally in roadways" in the towns of Sempronius and Summerhill, including Bear Swamp State Forest.

Lt. Michael Wellauer, of the sheriff's office, told The Citizen Wednesday that there have been numerous complaints about dirt bikes on both on roads and on the trails of Bear Swamp.

"They're operating at high rates of speed, they're doing wheelies, they're weaving in and out of cars," Wellauer said. "They're not paying any notion to traffic laws, people are nearly hitting them, running stop signs."

Wellauer said the sheriff's office believes there is a group of riders causing these concerns, but noted that it's possible there are a couple of different groups. He said these issues have been ongoing for the last couple of summers.