Police investigating dirt bikers operating dangerously on Cayuga County roads, trails

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office wants assistance from the public regarding dirt bikes that have been causing issues in the southeastern part of the county as a part of a wider trend of off-road vehicles on roadways.
A post from the Facebook page of the sheriff's office said the office is seeking information on dirt bikes "that continue to operate dangerously and illegally in roadways" in the towns of Sempronius and Summerhill, including Bear Swamp State Forest.
Lt. Michael Wellauer, of the sheriff's office, told The Citizen Wednesday that there have been numerous complaints about dirt bikes on both on roads and on the trails of Bear Swamp.
"They're operating at high rates of speed, they're doing wheelies, they're weaving in and out of cars," Wellauer said. "They're not paying any notion to traffic laws, people are nearly hitting them, running stop signs."
Wellauer said the sheriff's office believes there is a group of riders causing these concerns, but noted that it's possible there are a couple of different groups. He said these issues have been ongoing for the last couple of summers.
"We do believe there is one or two groups and it's become a real obvious factor down there and it's difficult to identify them because they don't, obviously, have license plates and they don't, obviously, comply when confronted, they can go off-road," he said.
Wellauer said that the sheriff's office is hoping that someone might know these drivers are, where they come from or where they go so these problems can be addressed before someone is seriously injured or killed.
The office has also noticed a uptick in complaints throughout the county about off-road vehicles operating on roadways, including dirt bikes, golf carts, mini motorcycles, four-wheelers and all-terrain vehicles. Wellauer said these vehicles have been used on roadways they're not designed for, with "traffic that is not anticipating encountering a golf cart or not anticipating encountering a dirt bike flying through an intersection, so it's a significant safety concern."
These vehicles aren't properly equipped for roadways, don't have all of the safety features, they're not able to be registered and most likely aren't insured, he continued.
"It's only a matter of time before they're involved or causing an accident before somebody is hurt or killed," Wellauer said.
People with information are asked to call (315) 253-1222, email tips@cayugacounty.us or complete an anonymous tip form on the website for the sheriff's office.