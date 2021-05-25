Police: Locke woman intoxicated over twice legal limit had child in vehicle

A Locke woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly drove intoxicated while a child was in the vehicle, New York State Police said.

At 9:57 p.m. Friday, May 21, on Route 90 in Summerhill, a trooper stopped Tina K. O'Neil, 45, for speeding and driving erratically in a vehicle, which also had a head light out, troopers said.

O'Neil was intoxicated and had a minor in the vehicle, troopers said. While O'Neil was being processed at the state police station in Auburn, her blood alcohol content level was measured at .19%, over twice the legal limit of .08%.

O'Neil was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and driving while intoxicated-first offense, both misdemeanors; and aggravated driving while intoxicated with child passenger, a class E felony known as Leandra's Law.

O'Neil was processed and transferred to the Cayuga County Jail awaiting arraignment.

