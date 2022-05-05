Police looking for suspects after numerous thefts in Cayuga County

Police are looking for one or more thieves who struck in the dark of night in Weedsport.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday reported that it has multiple larceny investigations under way after string of overnight crimes.

On online posting from the sheriff's office said its members are investigating numerous thefts in the Village of Weedsport in the area of Green Street and North Willow Street. The larcenies took place anywhere from 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with camera footage or any information that may help identify the subject(s) responsible for these thefts is asked to contact Detective Nicole Stewart at (315) 294-8093 or submit a tip at cayugacounty.us/FormCenter/Sheriffs-Office-8/Anonymous-Tips-51.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2