Police looking for suspects in burglary of Verizon store in Auburn

Police are hoping the public can help identify those responsible for a break-in at the Verizon store in Auburn.

The Auburn Police Department said that the store at 298 Grant Ave. was burglarized at about 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 15. A dark colored SUV pulled into the parking lot, police said, and one suspect exited the front passenger side of the vehicle and unlawfully entered the store while a second person waited in the vehicle.

The APD is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the individual or vehicle in photographs obtained from security cameras.

The vehicle is possibly a 2017, 2018 or 2019 Ford Escape SE Sport and appears to be dark gray or green. The person who entered the store appears to be a younger white male with a slim build.

Anyone who can identify the individual or vehicle or has additional information concerning this case is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Atkins at (315) 255-4703, (315) 253-3231 or by email at natkins@auburnny.gov. The APD said that callers may remain anonymous.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0