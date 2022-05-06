 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CRIME

Police looking for tips in stolen car case in Cayuga County

  • Updated
police
Deposit Photos

Police are hoping someone may know who stole a car in Town of Throop or may have security camera footage of the crime.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said that a white 4-door 2011 Honda Civic was was taken from Powers Road at about 3:45 a.m. Thursday and later abandoned a few miles east on Ryan Road near Shepherd Road in the Town of Brutus.

Anyone with camera footage or any information that may help identify any suspects is asked to contact Detective Nicole Stewart at (315) 294-8093 or submit a tip at cayugacounty.us/FormCenter/Sheriffs-Office-8/Anonymous-Tips-51.

