Police: Man broke into ex-girlfriend's home and attacked her in Auburn

An Auburn man faces several charges after allegedly breaking into a woman's home and attacking her last year, the Auburn Police Department said.

Deputy Chief Roger Anthony said Monroe D. Scott, 41, transient, was picked up on a warrant Monday afternoon related to some charges from over the fall. Scott allegedly broke into an ex-girlfriend's residence around 2 a.m. Sept 27, 2020.

Scott pushed the woman, dragged her up some stairs and punched, bit and choked her, Anthony said. She broke away at one point and ran to a neighbor's residence, where she called the police. Scott left the residence. The woman received injuries to her face, neck and arms and was treated at the scene.

The ex-girlfriend had an order of protection against Scott and five children were in the residence when he broke in, Anthony continued. Anthony said Scott also wasn't physically cooperating when he was apprehended Monday.

Scott was picked up on a bench warrant and charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; aggravated criminal contempt and second-degree strangulation, both class D felonies; third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault, petit larceny and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors.

Anthony said Scott was held Monday pending centralized arraignment.

