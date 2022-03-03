Police: Man possessed stolen crossbow, handgun on Thruway in Cayuga County

State police have charged a Syracuse man with illegally possessing a loaded weapon — and may add charges related to a burglary — after they took him into custody on the state Thruway in Mentz.

Troopers responded to a call around 1 p.m. Wednesday for a suspicious person in the area. They located Hassan Glenn, 34, of Syracuse, but he ran away when they approached. A short time later, troopers apprehended him on the Thruway.

Troopers said Glenn was possessing a stolen handgun, a stolen crossbow and black snowpants. They believe Glenn burglarized a home in Mentz, but at this time they do not know specifically where the burglary took place or who is the owner of the recovered items. They believe the burglarized home is located near the Port Byron Service Area of the Thruway.

Glenn, who was released from parole in 2021 after serving part of a 1.5 to 3-year prison sentence for an assault conviction in New York City, has been charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony. That charge is connected to the stolen handgun, which troopers said Glenn allegedly possessed prior to the alleged burglary.

Glenn was still in custody at Cayuga County Jail as of 4 p.m. Thursday. Information about whether he is eligible for bail was not immediately available.

Troopers ask anyone with information that could help them identify the owners of the stolen items to contact them at (315) 255-2767. Troopers also would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Glenn or who has information about him.

