Police: Man riding motorbike on Auburn sidewalk was carrying drugs

Auburn police said a man who resisted arrest after being caught riding a motorbike on city sidewalks this week had previously lost his New York driving privileges and was in possession of drugs.
According to a news release, police officers were in the area of 270 Genesee St. at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday on an unrelated call when they observed a small Honda motorbike traveling northbound on the sidewalk of Delevan Street, into the roadway of Genesee Street and then continuing westbound, avoiding the intersection of Genesee and Columbus streets by cutting through an adjacent parking lot.
An APD officer in a patrol unit activated his emergency lights to signal to the operator to stop as the bike traveled northbound on Columbus Street. Police said the rider continued weaving between the street and sidewalk before eventually stopping in the area of 31 Columbus St.
Police said the motorbike was being driven by Paul B. Bovee, 33, of 29 Staten Meadows, Seneca Falls, and that Bovee was operating the vehicle with a suspended privilege to have a New York state driver's license. Police said Bovee resisted being placed into custody and was later found to have two bags containing a brown and white powdery substance believed to be the synthetic drug molly.
The motorbike Bovee was riding was then towed and impounded. He was transported to APD headquarters and charged with resisting arrest, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of a dangerous drug, all misdemeanors, as well as six vehicle and traffic infractions. He was released on an appearance ticket pending a future court arraignment.
On a related note, the APD said that Auburn is seeing an increase in illegal operation of motorized vehicles on streets and sidewalks, in what the department called "a growing quality of life and safety issue across communities in every state."
The APD said the trend is causing not only an unsafe environment for other legally traveling motor vehicle traffic but pedestrians, as well.
The APD points out that it is illegal to operate lawnmowers, minibikes, off-road motorcycles, dirt bikes, go karts or golf carts on any street, highway, parking lot, sidewalk or other area in New York state that allows public motor vehicle traffic, and that operators may be arrested.
Additionally, registered ATVs cannot be operated on any Auburn streets.