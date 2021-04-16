Police: Man riding motorbike on Auburn sidewalk was carrying drugs

Auburn police said a man who resisted arrest after being caught riding a motorbike on city sidewalks this week had previously lost his New York driving privileges and was in possession of drugs.

According to a news release, police officers were in the area of 270 Genesee St. at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday on an unrelated call when they observed a small Honda motorbike traveling northbound on the sidewalk of Delevan Street, into the roadway of Genesee Street and then continuing westbound, avoiding the intersection of Genesee and Columbus streets by cutting through an adjacent parking lot.

An APD officer in a patrol unit activated his emergency lights to signal to the operator to stop as the bike traveled northbound on Columbus Street. Police said the rider continued weaving between the street and sidewalk before eventually stopping in the area of 31 Columbus St.

Police said the motorbike was being driven by Paul B. Bovee, 33, of 29 Staten Meadows, Seneca Falls, and that Bovee was operating the vehicle with a suspended privilege to have a New York state driver's license. Police said Bovee resisted being placed into custody and was later found to have two bags containing a brown and white powdery substance believed to be the synthetic drug molly.