Police: Man stabbed in chest in Auburn

An Auburn man was arrested late Thursday night after police said he stabbed another man in the chest.

The Auburn Police Department said the incident occurred at about 11:23 p.m. at 131 South Fulton St.

In a news release, the APD said that responding officers found a 25-year-old man at the scene with a stab wound to the chest.

Police said that the suspect in the stabbing, Todd W. Bell, fled the scene and was later arrested at a separate location without further incident.

Bell was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies; and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

The stabbing was determined to be a domestic incident. The victim was transported to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Atkins at (315) 255-4703 or (315) 253-3231. Callers may remain anonymous.

