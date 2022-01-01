Police: Man used ghost gun in Auburn smoke shop robbery attempt

An Auburn man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with an attempted robbery in the city Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the Auburn Smoke Shop at 67 Franklin St. for a robbery reported at 2:36 p.m., according to an Auburn Police Department press release.

The report said a suspect brandished a dark semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the shop's staff, but he did not obtain any money and then fled the scene on foot, police said.

Police conducted victim and witness interviews, reviewed video surveillance and determined where the suspect was located, APD said. At that location, which was a nearby apartment building, police established a perimeter and asked residents to exit for safety purposes. After that, they took the suspect, Michael Ahmed Demarquis Clardy, into custody.

Police searched the area for evidence and found clothing that matched the initial description of Clardy, as well as the semi-automatic handgun they believe Clardy was brandishing, APD said. The gun was a Glock replica ghost gun, a firearm that lacks a serial number so it can be tracked. APD detectives subsequently obtained a search warrant for Clardy's residence and found "more items of evidentiary value," but did not specify in the press release what those items were.

Clardy, 29, of 19 Franklin St., Apt. 8, was charged with first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class C felonies, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D robbery.

Clardy was arraigned in Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Part court and was being held without bail at the Cayuga County Jail as of Saturday afternoon.

