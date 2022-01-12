Police name suspects apprehended in Auburn bank robbery

A man and woman were taken into custody in connection with a bank robbery reported on Auburn's west side Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the report of a robbery at the KeyBank branch, 355 Genesee St. in Auburn, at 12:07 p.m.

Auburn Police Chief James Slayton said a male suspect entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money. A weapon was not shown. Slayton said he could not disclose if any money was turned over to the suspect.

After the interaction inside the branch, the suspect then fled the building and headed east on foot. A short time later, the suspect was spotted getting into the passenger side of a white Ford Escape, and police put out an alert to be on the lookout for that vehicle, which was heading west.

Information was gathered by responding officers and investigators, which included developing leads to possible suspects, the suspects' vehicle and the direction that they left the scene.

New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office later executed a traffic stop on the vehicle on Route 90 in Aurora and took the two suspects into custody, Slayton said.

Arrested for third degree robbery were Johann A. Bass, for entering the bank and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, and Elizabeth A. Yoensky, for her alleged role as the driver. The defendants were processed and held pending arraignment.

The chief said the investigation into the reported robbery is ongoing and if anyone has any information in regard to the robbery or the suspects, they can contact Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or sderosa@auburnny.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.

